Previous
Muscovy Duck by tinley23
Photo 1832

Muscovy Duck

He came right up to me…and sadly I had nothing for him. Next time…
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw , the disappointment in his face ! fav
May 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@beryl I know. I felt so bad.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise