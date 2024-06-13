Previous
Next
Ferns by tinley23
Photo 1863

Ferns

13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Beautiful frame filler! Gorgeous, the colours are lovely.
June 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@cocokinetic Thank you. I really like the colour in a permanently shady spot in our garden.
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise