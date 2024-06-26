Previous
Film Night - Lilo & Stitch by tinley23
Film Night - Lilo & Stitch

My turn to provide snacks but struggled a bit with veggie Hawaiian. We started with cheese and pineapple blinis, and followed with these. Seemed to go down well, and I loved the film.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Fisher Family
Certainly makes a colourful photo!

Ian
June 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks delicious
June 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
That's a great little tradition you have going, Lesley! And this looks so tasty and refreshing!
June 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How very healthy!
June 26th, 2024  
