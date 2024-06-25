Sign up
Photo 1875
Lovely sign
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3110
photos
131
followers
155
following
514% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2024 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
farm
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is a lovely sign.
June 28th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It is lovely. So much detail cut into that metal
June 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
It is beautiful, love the way you captured it.
June 28th, 2024
