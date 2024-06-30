Sign up
Photo 1880
Do-Ray-Mi
Looking after granddaughters in Thame for a few days, and introduced them to The Sound of Music yesterday- they loved it! This is them recreating a scene in Vienna.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3113
photos
131
followers
155
following
515% complete
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2024 3:37pm
Tags
pose
,
granddaughter
,
thame
JackieR
ace
That's so lovely
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun and well done to the girls.
June 30th, 2024
