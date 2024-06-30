Previous
Do-Ray-Mi by tinley23
Do-Ray-Mi

Looking after granddaughters in Thame for a few days, and introduced them to The Sound of Music yesterday- they loved it! This is them recreating a scene in Vienna.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
That's so lovely
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun and well done to the girls.
June 30th, 2024  
