Pig on a roof by tinley23
Photo 1878

Pig on a roof

I have no idea
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Rob Z ace
I guess - why not? He's sort of fun... And your image really makes you look for him - adds to the fun.
June 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Maybe pig is what they barbecue? He’s rather cute…
June 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
well, why not??
June 29th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Excellent shot. I love the way the eye is drawn to the pig
June 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Well it gets attention! Great shot!
June 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice leading lines… and I include your title in that too.
June 29th, 2024  
