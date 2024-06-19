Previous
Austrian Pine by tinley23
Photo 1869

Austrian Pine

There is a nice recreation ground not far from us and they have a large collection of unusual and non-native to us trees.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Lesley

What nice long needles.
June 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2024  
