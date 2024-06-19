Sign up
Previous
Photo 1869
Austrian Pine
There is a nice recreation ground not far from us and they have a large collection of unusual and non-native to us trees.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3102
photos
129
followers
154
following
512% complete
View this month »
1861
1862
1863
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
KV
ace
What nice long needles.
June 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2024
