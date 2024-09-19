Sign up
Photo 1959
Stinking Iris
I had to look it up as it fascinated me, with its seeds looking as if they were strung together.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
8
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3194
photos
133
followers
157
following
536% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
seeds
,
stinking-iris
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super find and close-up of these interesting looking seed heads ! Love the rich colour tones and sheen on the seeds a contrast to the rough textured husks and seed cases ! fav
September 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such an unusual subject and so interesting. Great close up
September 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
Ha! Before I read your description, Lesley, I thought you were commenting on its smell! :-) This is a fabulous close-up to capture those intriguing seeds. And I agree with Beryl about the colour tones and sheen- very nice! Fav (p.s. I just looked it up. It seems that the leaves can have an unpleasant odour when they are bruised or crushed. This is sure a new one for me too! Thanks, Lesley!)
September 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
wow it's super cool , does it stink ?
September 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting plant.
September 20th, 2024
Pat
A definite case of the seed pods outshining the flower here.
These are so fascinating and you’ve captured the colours and detail beautifully.
September 20th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
How unusual!
September 20th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
absolutely fascinating
September 20th, 2024
These are so fascinating and you’ve captured the colours and detail beautifully.