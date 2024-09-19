Previous
Stinking Iris by tinley23
Photo 1959

Stinking Iris

I had to look it up as it fascinated me, with its seeds looking as if they were strung together.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super find and close-up of these interesting looking seed heads ! Love the rich colour tones and sheen on the seeds a contrast to the rough textured husks and seed cases ! fav
September 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such an unusual subject and so interesting. Great close up
September 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Ha! Before I read your description, Lesley, I thought you were commenting on its smell! :-) This is a fabulous close-up to capture those intriguing seeds. And I agree with Beryl about the colour tones and sheen- very nice! Fav (p.s. I just looked it up. It seems that the leaves can have an unpleasant odour when they are bruised or crushed. This is sure a new one for me too! Thanks, Lesley!)
September 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
wow it's super cool , does it stink ?
September 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting plant.
September 20th, 2024  
Pat
A definite case of the seed pods outshining the flower here.
These are so fascinating and you’ve captured the colours and detail beautifully.
September 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How unusual!
September 20th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
absolutely fascinating
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise