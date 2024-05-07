Sign up
Photo 1826
Keeping her eye on both of us
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3056
photos
128
followers
151
following
500% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2024 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Babs
ace
Aw she is so sweet
May 7th, 2024
