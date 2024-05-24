Previous
Six healthy babies by tinley23
Photo 1843

Six healthy babies

24th May 2024 24th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
They are so cute.
May 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
So adorable! And a pretty shot with the light and reflections! Fav
May 24th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Cute!
May 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! adorable ! lovely close-up fluffiness detail and reflections . Love the little wings of the one on the front right ! ha ! - fav
May 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
and they are so tired! FAV
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Adorable!
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great capture of them
May 25th, 2024  
