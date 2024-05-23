Previous
Bridge over the River Alne in Preston Bagot by tinley23
Photo 1842

Bridge over the River Alne in Preston Bagot

Never seen one like this before
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Nicely composed with the trees framing the bridge and all of the green foliage.
It certainly was different with that bar across it.
May 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A sort of style come bridge……interesting.
May 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I have seen ,many a cattle grid in rural areas ! but never what I assume is to stop Cattle to cross the bridge !!
May 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
@beryl I think you might be right there. There were cows in the field behind those trees.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise