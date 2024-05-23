Sign up
Previous
Photo 1842
Bridge over the River Alne in Preston Bagot
Never seen one like this before
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
4
1
Pat
Nicely composed with the trees framing the bridge and all of the green foliage.
It certainly was different with that bar across it.
May 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A sort of style come bridge……interesting.
May 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I have seen ,many a cattle grid in rural areas ! but never what I assume is to stop Cattle to cross the bridge !!
May 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
@beryl
I think you might be right there. There were cows in the field behind those trees.
May 23rd, 2024
