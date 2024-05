Shopping

I am entering this for the ‘Curse of modern times’ theme because the rise of self-checkouts means our large Sainsbury’s now only has three manned checkouts. I get that self-checkouts are useful for small purchases, and I do use them for that, but I do feel that there should be an even split.



One reason for me saying that is people who load their conveyer like the person on the next checkout to me. Who does that?!