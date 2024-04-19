Sign up
Photo 474
Sheep
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
hill
,
landscape
,
sheep
Diana
ace
So simple yet so beautiful, lovely capture and framing.
April 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
April 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@mittens
Thank you both. It stopped me in my tracks as I thought it was so nice.
April 19th, 2024
