Promising patch

by tinley23
Ooh a big patch of freshly turned earth on the green today. Exciting to see what the council plants in it. Wildflowers again, I hope.
25th April 2024

Lesley

@tinley23
Lesley
Glover Shearron, Jr.
A big field of wildflowers would be amazing here.....go back later and shoot it, so we can see what turned out to be.
April 25th, 2024  
