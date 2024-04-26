Previous
The Road to Lichfield (not the novel by Penelope Lively obvs) by tinley23
Photo 1815

The Road to Lichfield (not the novel by Penelope Lively obvs)

We’ve lived in our current house for well over 20 years now, which is approximately halfway between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield. We are well served by public transport, but I’ve often felt the need to walk to Lichfield. What has put me off is that the walk is along the busy A road which links Lichfield to Birmingham, and the pavements are rubbish.

But today, after a few days of being stuck in the house, I gave it a go. It wasn’t particularly lovely with 50mph traffic whizzing past me, but there were some lovely things to see and investigate on the way. It was just over 5 miles I think to the outskirts of Lichfield and probably another 1.5 miles to the cathedral. The weather stayed good and I didn’t fall over. Winner!!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
497% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Super collage!
April 26th, 2024  
Nick ace
Great to finally do something you've wanted to do for a long time. I like your processing on these - has a lovely vintage feel.
April 26th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Well Done!!! I'm sure there are things that you simply would not have seen from the car - and if you had seen them, would there have been a place to stop.
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collage of your adventures. Did you get the bus home?
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise