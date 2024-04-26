The Road to Lichfield (not the novel by Penelope Lively obvs)

We’ve lived in our current house for well over 20 years now, which is approximately halfway between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield. We are well served by public transport, but I’ve often felt the need to walk to Lichfield. What has put me off is that the walk is along the busy A road which links Lichfield to Birmingham, and the pavements are rubbish.



But today, after a few days of being stuck in the house, I gave it a go. It wasn’t particularly lovely with 50mph traffic whizzing past me, but there were some lovely things to see and investigate on the way. It was just over 5 miles I think to the outskirts of Lichfield and probably another 1.5 miles to the cathedral. The weather stayed good and I didn’t fall over. Winner!!