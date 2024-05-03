Sign up
Photo 1822
Nursery school
This day nursery near us has undergone months of rebuilding and refurbishment, and has now reopened its doors. I think it’s delightful!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
nursery
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that the little ones will enjoy the welcoming bright colours.
May 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully decorated for the little ones - love the framed square windows - shame there was not a round window somewhere !!!
May 3rd, 2024
