Nursery school by tinley23
Photo 1822

Nursery school

This day nursery near us has undergone months of rebuilding and refurbishment, and has now reopened its doors. I think it’s delightful!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that the little ones will enjoy the welcoming bright colours.
May 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully decorated for the little ones - love the framed square windows - shame there was not a round window somewhere !!!
May 3rd, 2024  
