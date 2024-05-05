Sign up
Photo 1824
Photo 1824
Streaming
Not particularly special but I did like the way the light streamed through this ancient church window
5th May 2024
5th May 24
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3054
photos
128
followers
150
following
499% complete
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
light
,
window
,
church
Pat
Beautiful heavenly light shining through.
I love that big old beam holding the walls together too.
May 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
The light is lovely and that is one impressive window, too!
May 5th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Soft light, very peaceful.
May 5th, 2024
