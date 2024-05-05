Previous
Streaming by tinley23
Streaming

Not particularly special but I did like the way the light streamed through this ancient church window
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Pat
Beautiful heavenly light shining through.
I love that big old beam holding the walls together too.
May 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
The light is lovely and that is one impressive window, too!
May 5th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Soft light, very peaceful.
May 5th, 2024  
