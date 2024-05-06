Previous
No Mow May by tinley23
No Mow May

I always forget how pretty daisies are until I’m up close to them
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
That is a real fabulous close up with wonderful detail Lesley! You even have two beautiful little yellow buttercups.
May 6th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty!
May 6th, 2024  
