Photo 1825
No Mow May
I always forget how pretty daisies are until I’m up close to them
6th May 2024
6th May 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3055
photos
128
followers
150
following
500% complete
1825
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2024 1:49pm
Tags
daisies
Diana
ace
That is a real fabulous close up with wonderful detail Lesley! You even have two beautiful little yellow buttercups.
May 6th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very pretty!
May 6th, 2024
