Ducklings by tinley23
Photo 1820

Ducklings

Our (springtime) resident ducks have hatched their babies. Nine hatched but one didn’t survive. Aren’t they cute?
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Pat
Aw so cute all following mom. Is this from your road?
May 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet - hope the remaining seven will be given the chance to survive !
May 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Yes, they hatched in a neighbour’s back garden but escaped when she opened her gate. We all had to shoo them back in where it’s safer.
May 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Ducklings are always beautiful!
May 1st, 2024  
