Previous
Photo 1820
Ducklings
Our (springtime) resident ducks have hatched their babies. Nine hatched but one didn’t survive. Aren’t they cute?
1st May 2024
1st May 24
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st May 2024 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
ducklings
Pat
Aw so cute all following mom. Is this from your road?
May 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet - hope the remaining seven will be given the chance to survive !
May 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Yes, they hatched in a neighbour’s back garden but escaped when she opened her gate. We all had to shoo them back in where it’s safer.
May 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Ducklings are always beautiful!
May 1st, 2024
