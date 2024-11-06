Sign up
Previous
Photo 2009
California Dreamin’
It’s now an earworm…
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3244
photos
132
followers
156
following
550% complete
2000
2001
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2024 12:33pm
Tags
tree
,
lyrics
,
song
,
beech
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
November 6th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
November 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful tree.
November 6th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful
November 6th, 2024
