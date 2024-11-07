Previous
Market hall, Shrewsbury by tinley23
Market hall, Shrewsbury

My youngest and I had a day in Shrewsbury today to kickstart our Christmas lists. This 16C market hall has been repurposed as a cinema.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
