Previous
Photo 1813
Dolls
New display in a local charity shop. It’s probably just me but does anyone else find them a bit creepy?
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3043
photos
127
followers
150
following
496% complete
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
585
474
475
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Views
8
Comments
2
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th April 2024 9:28am
Tags
dolls
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh yes...totally scary...my very first comment on seeing this pic !
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Most definitely even as a child I found all dolls unsettling.
April 24th, 2024
