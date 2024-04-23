Previous
Golden Boys by tinley23
Golden Boys

These three golden men (yes, there are three) stand outside the Symphony Hall in Birmingham. While they are not the focus of this photo, I thought it might work as an entry for the latest Darkroom theme. Some interesting (and new to me) information about them is here: https://ageofrevolution.org/200-object/boulton-watt-and-murdoch-the-golden-boys-of-birmingham/
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Bill Davidson
A fine looking building ….
April 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting read… great view
April 23rd, 2024  
