Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1812
Golden Boys
These three golden men (yes, there are three) stand outside the Symphony Hall in Birmingham. While they are not the focus of this photo, I thought it might work as an entry for the latest Darkroom theme. Some interesting (and new to me) information about them is here:
https://ageofrevolution.org/200-object/boulton-watt-and-murdoch-the-golden-boys-of-birmingham/
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3042
photos
127
followers
150
following
496% complete
View this month »
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Latest from all albums
1808
585
474
475
1809
1810
1811
1812
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
,
darkroom-history
Bill Davidson
A fine looking building ….
April 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflections.
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Interesting read… great view
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close