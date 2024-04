Iron:Man

Iron:Man is a statue by Antony Gormley, in Victoria Square, Birmingham, England. The statue is 6 metres (20 ft) tall, including the feet which are buried beneath the pavement, and weighs 6 metric tons (6 long tons). The statue leans 7.5° backwards and 5° to its left.[1] It is said by the sculptor to represent the traditional skills of Birmingham and the Black Country practised during the Industrial Revolution.