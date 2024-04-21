Sign up
Photo 1810
Fun advertising
If I’d had time I would definitely have gone in for a coffee just because it made me smile
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
coffee
,
advertising
Susan Wakely
ace
It would certainly make you stop and consider a cuppa.
April 23rd, 2024
xbm
ace
Made me smile too!
April 23rd, 2024
