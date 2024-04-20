Previous
Room bells by tinley23
Photo 1809

Room bells

At the Borrowdale Hotel. I’m so glad they kept them.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Bill Davidson
Fascinating…
April 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Oh my! so many bells!
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s enough bells to keep the servants on their toes.
April 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
those poor servants, what a fabulous looking up image
April 20th, 2024  
