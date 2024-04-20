Previous
Chatting with the locals by tinley23
Photo 475

Chatting with the locals

20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! priceless !!!!
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are so inquisitive.
April 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
always nice to mingle with the locals Lesley !!!!
April 20th, 2024  
