Photo 533
Curry plant
The plant itself is a scraggy bush that smells of curry, oh but when it flowers....
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
733
photos
55
followers
74
following
146% complete
View this month »
533
46
149
47
534
150
535
536
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th July 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant”
,
“curry
