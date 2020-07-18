Previous
Whirl by tinley23
Whirl

Rosie has one of these at the top of each of her forelegs. I think they are cute.

For Eye of the beholder theme.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Lesley

Graeme Stevens ace
These are where the hair starts ;)
July 22nd, 2020  
