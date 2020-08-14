Previous
Next
Comfy? by tinley23
Photo 570

Comfy?

Rosie always snuggles into the smallest, darkest spot. This time between my thigh and the back of the sofa. August word - nestle.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw she is so sweet.
August 14th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
like. So cute.
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise