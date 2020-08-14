Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 570
Comfy?
Rosie always snuggles into the smallest, darkest spot. This time between my thigh and the back of the sofa. August word - nestle.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
821
photos
64
followers
84
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th August 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nestle
,
aug29words
Babs
ace
Aw she is so sweet.
August 14th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
like. So cute.
August 14th, 2020
