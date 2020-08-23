Previous
Wench (August words) by tinley23
Photo 579

Wench (August words)

Erika, our daughter. She may have moved away, but she’ll always be a Brummie wench.

See here: https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/theculturetrip.com/europe/united-kingdom/england/articles/a-comprehensive-guide-to-brummie-slang/%3famp=1
Lesley

Diana ace
A lovely shot of your gorgeous daughter.
August 25th, 2020  
