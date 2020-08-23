Sign up
Photo 579
Wench (August words)
Erika, our daughter. She may have moved away, but she’ll always be a Brummie wench.
See here:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/theculturetrip.com/europe/united-kingdom/england/articles/a-comprehensive-guide-to-brummie-slang/%3famp=1
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
wench
,
aug20words
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of your gorgeous daughter.
August 25th, 2020
