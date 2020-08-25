Sign up
Photo 581
Eem-you
August words - You.
You may have noticed that I’ve been struggling to fill all of the August words, but I’m afraid that this might be my most tenuous attempt so far 😂
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
you
,
emy
,
aug20words
JackieR
ace
Made me laugh
August 25th, 2020
