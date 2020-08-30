Sign up
Photo 587
Spend a dollar (August words)
My mind went blank with today’s words so I spent some time just playing about with some editing apps and a bunch of dollars left over from holidays.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
money
,
dollar
,
aug20words
