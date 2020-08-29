Sign up
Photo 586
Throw a party (August words)
I'd throw more parties if I didn't have to get up in the morning to find drunken sleepovers lolling all over the furniture!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
aug20words
peta macarthur
ace
What a bunch! Where do you sit?
August 29th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Hehe - could be Saturday Night Fever.
August 29th, 2020
moni kozi
hahahaaaahaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! lovely!
August 29th, 2020
