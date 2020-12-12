Sign up
Photo 671
Baubles
The old man put up the decs this year, all on his own. These are a few of my favourites - many brought home from our travels. I’m a little worried about the robin...
12th December 2020
12th Dec 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Annie-Sue
ace
that's an eclectic set of baubles! Good to see Buddy there. And don't worry about the robin - he's just saving his energy for the big day!
December 23rd, 2020
