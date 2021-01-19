Sign up
Photo 709
"There may be trouble ahead"
This is the main road running from Birmingham to Lichfield, and it runs past our house. The pavements and the road surface are being replaced (not before long, as you can see) but it's going to make travelling difficult for a few weeks.
https://youtu.be/TjJHnKw7YNA
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1068
photos
83
followers
125
following
709
Tags
signs
,
roadworks
,
songtitle-70
,
scenesoftheroad-29
Susan Wakely
ace
Great song title to match scenes of the road. Hopefully with current restrictions the roads will be quieter.
January 19th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Excellent photo for both Scenes of the Road and Song Title!
Those signs make for a great leading line for the trouble ahead!
January 19th, 2021
Those signs make for a great leading line for the trouble ahead!