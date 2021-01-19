Previous
“There may be trouble ahead” by tinley23
Photo 709

“There may be trouble ahead”

This is the main road running from Birmingham to Lichfield, and it runs past our house. The pavements and the road surface are being replaced (not before long, as you can see) but it’s going to make travelling difficult for a few weeks.

https://youtu.be/TjJHnKw7YNA

19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Susan Wakely ace
Great song title to match scenes of the road. Hopefully with current restrictions the roads will be quieter.
January 19th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Excellent photo for both Scenes of the Road and Song Title!
Those signs make for a great leading line for the trouble ahead!
January 19th, 2021  
