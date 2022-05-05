Sign up
Photo 1139
Seen better days
Four old phone boxes, all with peeling paint, in Stafford town square. At least two of them were still in working order.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2133
photos
115
followers
112
following
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th May 2022 11:51am
phonebox
,
stafford
,
eotb-143
Suzanne
ace
I like the composition on this. The reds and the square panes echoed in the building behind. Great shot!
May 5th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
you could put this for mayhalf22 :-) I will be sure to look for them when I am down next
May 5th, 2022
