Previous
Next
Seen better days by tinley23
Photo 1139

Seen better days

Four old phone boxes, all with peeling paint, in Stafford town square. At least two of them were still in working order.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the composition on this. The reds and the square panes echoed in the building behind. Great shot!
May 5th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
you could put this for mayhalf22 :-) I will be sure to look for them when I am down next
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise