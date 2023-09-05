Sign up
Photo 1579
Photo 1579
Misty morning
Lovely view from our bedroom window this morning. It’s gonna be a hot one!
https://youtu.be/9LAcfARgDAY?si=MPlevhR7T92wOoSp
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
8
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2779
photos
112
followers
129
following
432% complete
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Views
12
Comments
8
8
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2023 7:12am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
misty
,
songtitle-100
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful sight with the morning mist rising for another hot day!
September 5th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Superb atmospheric image.
September 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice soft shot
September 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely layers.
September 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love the layers in this Lesley. Great shot and favourite
September 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great light and layers.
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely misty layers.
September 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful view, love the misty look.
September 5th, 2023
365 Project
close