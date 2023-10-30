Previous
It’s raining again by tinley23
It’s raining again

https://youtu.be/ySy1y10JIpM?si=_Z5aS6VTB5UkG4GI
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Suzanne
I love the gradation in this and the patterns and textures. Favourite
October 30th, 2023  
Paul J
Same here. Nice shot of the rain drops.
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Great capture of the rain drops!
October 30th, 2023  
