Previous
Ducks by tinley23
Photo 1678

Ducks

Spent the day hosting a meeting of the local Greyhound Trust and then wrapping presents, but did manage to get out to walk Rosie at lunchtime.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely scene and light. Despite the pre-Christmas rush, we must remember to take walks.
December 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise