Previous
Photo 1678
Ducks
Spent the day hosting a meeting of the local Greyhound Trust and then wrapping presents, but did manage to get out to walk Rosie at lunchtime.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
ducks
,
lake
,
hill-hook
haskar
ace
Lovely scene and light. Despite the pre-Christmas rush, we must remember to take walks.
December 11th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo…
December 11th, 2023
