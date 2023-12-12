Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
Cute nativity
I almost walked past this cute display in a Lichfield cottage window today.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2889
photos
119
followers
140
following
460% complete
View this month »
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
display
,
nativity
,
lichfield
Pat Knowles
ace
Simple but beautiful.
December 12th, 2023
