Landscape by tinley23
Landscape

View from St Bartholemew’s Church near Tardebigge, looking towards the border with Wales in the far distance.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Brian ace
Lovely choice of POV
December 15th, 2023  
Chrissie
Very peaceful. Lovely sky!
December 15th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful shot!
December 15th, 2023  
