Previous
Photo 1681
Landscape
View from St Bartholemew’s Church near Tardebigge, looking towards the border with Wales in the far distance.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
3
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1681
Photo Details
Taken
14th December 2023 1:55pm
churchyard
tardebigge
landscape-63
Brian
ace
Lovely choice of POV
December 15th, 2023
Chrissie
Very peaceful. Lovely sky!
December 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 15th, 2023
