Photo 1682
Trees
…on the Worcester and Birmingham Canal
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
canal
trees
alvechurch
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful shot.
December 15th, 2023
Chrissie
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks tranquil and beautiful Lesley
December 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections.
December 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
Fabulous reflections! A stunning shot! Fav
December 15th, 2023
