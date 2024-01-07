Sign up
Photo 1705
I have absolutely no idea…
Spotted behind some stacked boxes in a gift shop. Made me smile anyway.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana
Made me smile too, it does look rather funny ;-)
January 12th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
It is cute and creative and also made me smile.
January 12th, 2024
