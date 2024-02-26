Previous
Waxworks by tinley23
Photo 1754

Waxworks

The waxwork models at Warwick Castle were so lifelike that we kept expecting them to jump out at us.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
My goodness they are realistic.
March 1st, 2024  
