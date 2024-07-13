Previous
Oompa Loompa by tinley23
Photo 1893

Oompa Loompa

My grandson, Noah, all dressed up ready for the Adlington Carnival
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Anne ace
That’s brilliant! Hope he had a good time
July 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful costume
July 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow he looks amazing & good for him wearing it! Boys can be shy.
July 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wonderful! From head to toe! (love the socks)
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
An Oompa Loompa. WOW! So exciting! Well done Noah
July 14th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Great to see joining in
July 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous he looks, quite hilarious 😁
July 14th, 2024  
