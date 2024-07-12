Sign up
Previous
Photo 1892
German Banksy?
Loved this piece of street art under a bridge in Cologne. I tried to find out a bit more about the artist but I’m struggling in English. I’ll keep trying though.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3125
photos
130
followers
156
following
518% complete
View this month »
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cologne
,
street-art-16
Beverley
ace
Very eye catching…
July 14th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
Check out Zedsy, may be one of theirs!
July 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@jackies365
Thanks Jackie, I’ll take a look
July 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great mural!
July 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
