German Banksy? by tinley23
German Banksy?

Loved this piece of street art under a bridge in Cologne. I tried to find out a bit more about the artist but I’m struggling in English. I’ll keep trying though.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Very eye catching…
July 14th, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Check out Zedsy, may be one of theirs!
July 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@jackies365 Thanks Jackie, I’ll take a look
July 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great mural!
July 14th, 2024  
