Sunflower by tinley23
Sunflower

My friend grew, from seed, an unusual variety of sunflower (I can’t remember what it was but I think she said it was purple) and she gave one to me. I was very excited to see how it would turn out. Sadly, and I obviously won’t tell her, it is a bit disappointing. It doesn’t have any petals and the seeds are dark brown. Anyway, I’m impressed that it is almost 2 metres tall and looked quite nice with raindrops on it this morning so I decided to try some arty shots to make it look more interesting. This is my favourite. Apologies for the waffle…
Bill Davidson
A fabulous image
August 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It looks very exotic!
August 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely even though it is bereft of petals.
August 14th, 2024  
