Previous
Photo 1929
Group shot
A passing stranger suggested taking a full family shot.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
4
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3164
photos
129
followers
154
following
528% complete
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2024 12:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
family
,
ullswater
Suzanne
ace
A family shot to be treasured.
August 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a super family shot - love how you're all so casually seated amongst the ferns..
August 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How lovely to have this 🥰
August 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
well done "passing stranger" . Super group shot Lesley
August 20th, 2024
