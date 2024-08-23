Previous
Charles II by tinley23
Photo 1934

Charles II

Recognisable even with most of his face missing. I wonder if the canopy was installed later when they noticed what was happening to the statue. I must make a point to find out.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super capture
August 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting to see…
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks original but it may not be. Will be interested to see if you can discover!
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise