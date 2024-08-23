Sign up
Previous
Photo 1934
Charles II
Recognisable even with most of his face missing. I wonder if the canopy was installed later when they noticed what was happening to the statue. I must make a point to find out.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3169
photos
129
followers
154
following
529% complete
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
cathedral
,
statue
,
lichfield
Judith Johnson
ace
Super capture
August 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Interesting to see…
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks original but it may not be. Will be interested to see if you can discover!
August 23rd, 2024
